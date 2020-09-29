COVID-19 may deteriorate men's testosterone levels: Study

In a major study on patients hospitalised due to COVID-19, the researchers found that the disease might deteriorate men's testosterone levels.

The findings, published in the journal The Aging Male, revealed that, as men's testosterone level at baseline decreases, the probability for them to be in the intensive care unit (ICU) significantly increases.

While it has already been reported that low testosterone levels could be a cause for poor prognosis following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test, this is the first study to show that Covid-19 itself depletes testosterone.

"Testosterone is associated with the immune system of respiratory organs, and low levels of testosterone might increase the risk of respiratory infections," said study author Selahittin Cayan from the University of Mersin in Turkey,