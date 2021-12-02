Covid during pregnancy doesn't harm baby's brain

Covid-19 of mild to moderate severity in pregnant women appears to have no effect on the brain of the developing fetus, according to a recent study.

The study was presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Two years into the pandemic, there is evidence that pregnant women are more vulnerable to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19. However, little is known about the possible consequences for an unborn child if the mother is infected during pregnancy.