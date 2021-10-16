Covid-related parenting stress impacted eating habits of children: Study

The incredible stress parents experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the eating habits of their children, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Houston College of Education.

The findings were published in the journal Current Psychology. When stay-at-home mandates were ordered and the school went virtual at the onset of the pandemic, many parents suddenly had to juggle multiple roles such as caregiver, employee and educator. Leslie Frankel, associate professor of human development and family studies, said all those responsibilities took a toll on parents' mental health, and in turn, what and how much their children were consuming.