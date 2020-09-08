Deep, peaceful sleep early in life may help prevent Alzheimer's

Deep sleep early in life, and plenty of it, may defend you against Alzheimer's that is a progressive brain disease and for which no treatment currently exists.

The brain washes itself during deep sleep, so there may be the chance to turn back the clock by getting more deep, restorative sleep earlier in life, say researchers from the University of California-Berkeley in the US.

"We have found that the sleep you're having right now is almost like a crystal ball telling you when and how fast Alzheimer's pathology will develop in your brain," said neuroscientist Matthew Walker, professor of psychology and neuroscience at UC Berkeley.