Danger signs of Dengue

A dengue infected patient could suffer from fever, headache, body ache, pain in the joints, pain behind the eyeballs or back pain.

The pain could be severely intense. Besides, there could be loss of appetite, bad taste, vomiting etc. as well. Cold, cough, sore throat, watery eyes and red eyes are also being noticed as the symptoms of this infection. But, fever, headache and red rash are the three main signs of dengue.

The critical period begins after defervescence. Blood loss caused by dengue and dengue shock syndrome can happen at this phase.