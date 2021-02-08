Eating grapes may protect against sunburn, UV damage to skin

Eating grapes can help protect against sunburn and ultraviolet (UV) skin damage and natural components found in the fruits known as polyphenols are thought to be responsible for these beneficial effects, according to a new study.

The results published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology revealed that participants in the study showed increased resistance to sunburn and a reduction in markers of UV damage at the cellular level.

“Grapes may act as an edible sunscreen, offering an additional layer of protection in addition to topical sunscreen products,” said lead researcher Craig Elmets from University of Alabama, Birmingham in the US.

The study investigated the impact of consuming whole grape powder—equivalent to 2.25 cups of grapes per day—for 14 days against photodamage from UV light.