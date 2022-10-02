Loneliness, unhappiness may increase ageing faster than smoking

The accumulation of molecular damage contributes to the development of frailty and major diseases associated with ageing. Some people's molecular processes are more intense than others, resulting in accelerated ageing.

Fortunately, the increased pace of ageing may be detected before its disastrous consequences manifest by using digital models of ageing (ageing clocks). Such models can also be used to derive anti-ageing therapies on individual and population levels.

According to the latest article published in Aging-US, any anti-ageing therapy needs to focus on one's mental health as much as on one's physical health.