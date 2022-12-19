Bad cholesterol, high blood pressure contribute to heart attack risk

High levels of lipoprotein(a), a form of "bad" cholesterol, may raise the risk of cardiovascular disease in people with hypertension by 18-20 per cent, according to recent research that was published in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension. However, those without hypertension did not have an increased risk of CVD.

"High blood pressure is a known cardiovascular disease risk factor, and lipoprotein(a) is a type of inherited 'bad' cholesterol that may also lead to cardiovascular disease," said lead study author Rishi Rikhi, MD, MS, a cardiovascular medicine fellow at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

"We found that among people with hypertension who have never experienced a stroke or heart attack before, lipoprotein(a) seems to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and risk of a major cardiovascular event like a heart attack or stroke."

Hypertension is a key risk factor for cardiovascular disease. In this study, hypertension was defined as a top number of 140 mmHg or higher, a bottom number of 90 mmHg or the use of blood pressure medication.