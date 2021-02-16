Everything you need to know about skin toners

If you want to get technical, a toner is a fast-penetrating liquid that delivers skin a quick hit of hydration and helps remove dead cells off the surface of the skin. The result is plump and glowing skin, she says.

"It removes any remaining traces of dirt, grime, and impurities stuck in your pores after you wash your face. When added to your daily skincare routine and used regularly, it can have a major positive impact on the appearance and tightness of your pores. Toners also restore your skin's pH level, smoothen your skin by refining rough patches, and improve skin tone. They also help close pores and tighten cell gaps after cleansing. It reduces the penetration of impurities and environmental contaminants into the skin."