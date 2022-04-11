Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy can have adverse effects on children

According to a study led by Texas A&M University, exposure to pollution during pregnancy can have many adverse effects in infants and children that can even extend into adulthood.

The results of the study were published in the journal, 'Antioxidants'. Air pollution exposure is associated with an increased risk of low birth weight, preterm birth and risk of developing asthma later in life.

Much of this is due to the fast pace of foetal growth and development. However, the exact ways pollutants have these effects and the roles of genes related to immune function and stress response are not fully understood.

Natalie Johnson, PhD, associate professor at the Texas A&M School of Public Health, along with Carmen Lau, DVM, Jonathan Behlen and others exposed animal models modified to lack the Nrf2 gene and unmodified animal models to particulate pollution like that found in diesel exhaust. They then evaluated the effects on litter size, birth weight and immune markers found in the lung and liver tissue of new-born offspring.