Children at risk for autism struggle to notice mismatched audio, video: Research

Lewis, the senior author of the study, and other researchers have long known children with ASD struggle to perceive audio-visual speech as a unified event, and they've hypothesized that this difficulty may contribute to social impairments and language deficits in such children.

To study whether these difficulties arise before it's currently possible to diagnose ASD, generally around age 3, the researchers assembled two groups of infants ages 4 to 24 months, one comprised of children whose developmental delays indicate an elevated risk of ASD and the other comprised typically developing children.

The researchers, whose work was published in the European Journal of Pediatrics, showed participants from both groups two types of videos with progressively longer time separation between image and sound. The first videos featured a ball making noises as it bounced against a wall. The second showed a woman talking.