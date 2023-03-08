Children at risk for autism struggle to notice mismatched audio, video: Research

Lewis, the senior author of the study, and other researchers have long known children with ASD struggle to perceive audio-visual speech as a unified event, and they've hypothesized that this difficulty may contribute to social impairments and language deficits in such children.
To study whether these difficulties arise before it's currently possible to diagnose ASD, generally around age 3, the researchers assembled two groups of infants ages 4 to 24 months, one comprised of children whose developmental delays indicate an elevated risk of ASD and the other comprised typically developing children.
The researchers, whose work was published in the European Journal of Pediatrics, showed participants from both groups two types of videos with progressively longer time separation between image and sound. The first videos featured a ball making noises as it bounced against a wall. The second showed a woman talking.
When watching videos of the ball, the two groups performed similarly. When watching videos of the woman, however, the differences were stark. Typically, developing children perceive audio-visual gaps that are, on average, a tenth of a second smaller than those perceived by the kids with developmental delays.
Although this result confirmed the researchers' initial hypothesis, some findings were surprising. The ability to perceive audio-visual mismatch wasn't associated with vocabulary size in children old enough to have a vocabulary.
If a high percentage of the children who were slowest to identify mismatched audio and video go on to be diagnosed with autism -- and the findings are repeated with far more children than the 88 who participated in this study -- audio-visual tests might prove a revolutionary diagnostic tool for a condition that's becoming far more common, Lewis said.
