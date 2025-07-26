How many times is it normal to urinate in a day?
A 35-year-old woman, who is a job holder, is little picky about using restroom at her workplace. One day, she urinated only once in a 24-hour period, as well as drank less water too. Then the complication began. A pain started in her lower abdomen with a discomfort feeling. She experienced intense burning while urinating, as well as she came down with a fever.
Many people know that it is unnatural to urinate only once in a 24-hour period, but do you know how many times urination is considered normal in a day or within 24 hours?
Our body needs water for metabolic processes. Even water is essential to maintain the formation of body cells. The harmful waste produced after various metabolic processes in the body is released through urine. If urine is produced in a reduced amount, these wastes start to accumulate in our body. The effects of these toxic wastes can be quite severe. Additionally, if urine is held back after it is produced, it increases the risk of bacterial infections and other complications. Physician Md Motlebur Rahman, associate professor of Medicine department at Dhaka’s Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, spoke about this.
How much water is needed
A healthy person should drink at least two litres of water daily. However, many people may require more, especially if they engage in heavy physical labour or sweat excessively. In other words, water intake should be adjusted according to the body's needs. You should definitely drink water when you feel thirsty. It is also important to pay attention to the colour and amount of urine. If the urine is dark in colour or reduced in quantity, you should increase your water intake. The normal colour of urine is a light straw-like shade.
Minimum number of times one should urinate
A person should urinate at least four times within 24 hours. If it is less than that, increase your water intake. Reduced urination can occur due to dehydration, certain kidney diseases, urinary tract stones, or a significant drop in blood pressure. Additionally, some medications can also cause reduced urination. If the problem does not improve by drinking more water and other fluids, or if there are other accompanying symptoms, consult a doctor.
Remember, even a simple condition like diarrhea can cause a drop in blood pressure, leading to significantly reduced urination. In severe cases, this can even cause death. So, you can understand that reduced urination should never be ignored.
How much is considered abnormal
If you urinate more than eight times in 24 hours, it should be taken seriously. Reduce the intake of tea, coffee, chocolate, sweet drinks, and similar items, as these can increase urination. However, frequent urination in small amounts can be a sign of infection. In such cases, the presence of additional symptoms of infection is more important than the exact number of times you urinate.
For older men, an enlarged prostate can also cause frequent urination. During pregnancy, women may also experience frequent urination because the enlarged uterus puts pressure on the bladder, causing the urge to urinate more often. If there are no other symptoms along with this, it is normal.
Other possible causes of frequent urination include diabetes, certain kidney problems, and high calcium levels in the blood. Therefore, if controlling your food and beverage habits does not resolve the issue, or if there are additional symptoms, you should definitely consult a doctor.