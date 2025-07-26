How many times is it normal to urinate in a day?

A 35-year-old woman, who is a job holder, is little picky about using restroom at her workplace. One day, she urinated only once in a 24-hour period, as well as drank less water too. Then the complication began. A pain started in her lower abdomen with a discomfort feeling. She experienced intense burning while urinating, as well as she came down with a fever.

Many people know that it is unnatural to urinate only once in a 24-hour period, but do you know how many times urination is considered normal in a day or within 24 hours?

Our body needs water for metabolic processes. Even water is essential to maintain the formation of body cells. The harmful waste produced after various metabolic processes in the body is released through urine. If urine is produced in a reduced amount, these wastes start to accumulate in our body. The effects of these toxic wastes can be quite severe. Additionally, if urine is held back after it is produced, it increases the risk of bacterial infections and other complications. Physician Md Motlebur Rahman, associate professor of Medicine department at Dhaka’s Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, spoke about this.