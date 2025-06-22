Vitamin D for expectant mothers and newborn health

Vitamin D is an essential and vital nutrient for the human body. A deficiency of this vitamin poses health risks for people of all ages. A recent research suggests that about 85 per cent to 90 per cent of the Bangladeshi population suffers from some level of vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin D is the only nutrient that is hardly found in food. Around 90 per cent of our vitamin D requirement comes from sunlight. In reality, most of us spend very little time outdoors or spend time in the sun for 30 minutes between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm. So, except for those who work outdoors, the majority of the people suffer from vitamin D deficiency.