Children, adults suffering from Vitamin D deficiency

Since the infant's mother is a physician, as her child grew she noticed her toddler's legs were slightly curved. The child was just 18 months old then. She took her child to Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute in the capital. After a blood test, the child was diagnosed with Vitamin D deficiency.

The child was undergoing treatment at the endocrinology department of the hospital. The child was advised to be given Vitamin D regularly. The child is now 22 months old. The mother told Prothom Alo on 28 May that her child’s legs were now normal and has no deficit of Vitamin D.

Head of the endocrinology department and an associate professor at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, Rabi Biswas was involved in the treatment of that child. Rabi Biswas told Prothom Alo, "Legs get curved from rickets and rickets is caused from the Vitamin D deficiency."

"A lot of children come to this hospital with Vitamin D deficiency, but actually not just children, but more than 60 per cent of the population in this country has Vitamin D deficiency. It’s a nationwide concern," he said.