Cold water swimming may not reap as many health benefits as you'd expect

Taking a dip in cold water may cut 'bad' body fat in men and reduce the risk of disorders such as diabetes, suggests a major scientific review.

The authors say many of the 104 studies they analysed demonstrated significant effects from cold water swimming including also on 'good' fat which helps burn calories.

This may protect against obesity, cardiovascular disease, they add. However, the review was inconclusive overall on the health benefits of cold-water bathing, an increasingly popular hobby.