Inorganic food additives can make babies vulnerable to allergies

To understand how nanoparticles can disrupt this delicate balance, the team focused on three nanoparticle-bearing additives which are regularly found in food.

"Such agents can cross the placental barrier and then reach the developing fetus," explained Adel-Patient. "Excretion in milk is also suggested, continuing to expose the neonate."

While nanoparticles crossing the placenta has been demonstrated in rodents, there is also evidence that the additives cross the placenta in humans as well. Nanoparticles are not absorbed in the gut but accumulate there, and affect the bacteria present in the gut microbiome by changing the number of species present and their proportions. Given the evidence for the importance of the gut microbiome in developing a well-educated immune system, this is concerning for allergy development. Nanoparticles also affect the epithelium intestinal barrier, which is another essential component of a healthy reaction to dietary proteins.