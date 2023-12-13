Five minutes of physical can be valuable in late-stage lung cancer

Lung cancer affects more individuals each year than any other malignancy. Nonetheless, a new study led by Curtin University revealed that people with incurable forms of the condition may survive longer if they engage in less than five minutes of physical activity per day.

From the time of their diagnosis, 89 patients with incurable lung cancer had their daily activities monitored by a team from Curtin School of Allied Health, Curtin enAble Institute, and other research institutions.

They then compared the mortality rates after 12 months between those who engaged in more moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (such as walking) and those who were largely inactive -- and saw significant results.