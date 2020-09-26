Is there a correlation between sleep apnea and depression

Depression is often also connected with sleep disordered breathing, and not only by conventional wisdom, but by increasing clinical evidence day after day. As the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) in United States puts it, "depression may cause sleep problems and sleep problems may cause or contribute to depressive disorders," noting that symptoms of depression seem to come before sleep problems just as frequently as the other way around.

Conversations around the subject only focus on insomnia but there are other sleep issues as well that are equally significant is disturbing our mental health. Issues like Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) and sleep apnea have been gaining attention to be potential causes of depression.