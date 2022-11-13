Premature death linked to consumption of ultra-processed food

"Previous modelling studies have estimated the health and economic burden of critical ingredients, such as sodium, sugar and trans fats, and specific foods or drinks, such as sugar-sweetened beverages," explained lead investigator Eduardo AF Nilson, ScD, Center for Epidemiological Research in Nutrition and Health, University of Sao Paulo, and Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, Brazil.

"To our knowledge, no study to date has estimated the potential impact of UPFs on premature deaths. Knowing the deaths attributable to the consumption of these foods and modelling how changes in dietary patterns can support more effective food policies might prevent disease and premature deaths."

To determine the baseline intakes of UPFs by sex and age group, Nilson and his colleagues used data from nationally representative dietary surveys as a basis for their modelling.

Using data from 2019, statistical studies were performed to determine the percentage of overall deaths that were related to the use of UPFs and the effects of reducing UPF intake by 10 per cent, 20 per cent, and 50 per cent within those age categories.