PCOS treatment: Lifestyle changes are key

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a well- known hormonal problem. Six to ten per cent of women of reproductive age suffer from this problem. The main characteristics of the disease are irregular menstrual cycles, ovulation problem, hormonal imbalance, insulin resistance, and the formation of multiple cysts in the ovaries, etc.

PCOS not only affects reproductive health; it also increases a woman's long-term risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and metabolic syndrome. In the treatment of this condition, making some changes in lifestyle or habits is more effective and crucial than medication.