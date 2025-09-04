PCOS treatment: Lifestyle changes are key
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a well- known hormonal problem. Six to ten per cent of women of reproductive age suffer from this problem. The main characteristics of the disease are irregular menstrual cycles, ovulation problem, hormonal imbalance, insulin resistance, and the formation of multiple cysts in the ovaries, etc.
PCOS not only affects reproductive health; it also increases a woman's long-term risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and metabolic syndrome. In the treatment of this condition, making some changes in lifestyle or habits is more effective and crucial than medication.
Weight control
Most women affected by PCOS suffer from being overweight or obesity. Losing just 5 to 10 per cent of body weight can restore hormonal balance, normalize ovulation, and regularize menstrual cycles. Following a proper diet, controlling calorie intake and regular physical exercise is the primary and long-term solution to this condition.
Healthy eating habits
Healthy eating habits are one of the main aspects of managing PCOS. Low glycemic index foods, such as brown rice, oats, vegetables, and lentils reduce blood sugar fluctuations and increase insulin sensitivity. It is essential to avoid sugar, sweets, fried and processed foods. Sufficient fibre-rich foods (vegetables, fruits) help maintain hormonal balance. Protein-rich foods (eggs, fish, chicken, lentils) help control hunger and maintain muscle mass.
Regular exercise
Walking, running, swimming, or cycling for 30 to 45 minutes every day reduces insulin resistance and helps control weight. Aerobics, yoga, and strength training are also beneficial for hormonal balance and mental health.
Mental health care
Women affected by PCOS often suffer from anxiety, depression, or a lack of confidence. Obesity, unwanted hair, and dark spots on their skin cause them embarrassment; infertility and irregular periods increase mental distress. Regular exercise, adequate sleep, yoga, meditation, and support from family and society improve mental health. Reducing mental stress can also help maintain hormonal balance.
*Marufa Mustari is an assistant Professor at Department of Endocrinology, Bangladesh Medical University