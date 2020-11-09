Kids with Kawasaki at higher risk of cardiac issues: Study

Researchers have found that children with Kawasaki Disease remain at an increased risk for cardiovascular events even over 10 years after hospitalisation for their condition.

Kawasaki disease (KD) is a childhood illness that causes blood vessels to become inflamed (vasculitis) and swell. KD is most common in children younger than five years old; however, older children can be affected too. Its exact cause is unknown.

“Without prompt medical evaluation and treatment, serious damage to the blood vessels of the heart may develop. KD is associated with coronary artery aneurysms,” said study author Cal Robinson from the University of Toronto in Canada.

In the study, the research team noticed that the incidence of KD has significantly increased in their province over the past two decades.