Overweight people’s brains have different 'appetite control centre’

Our genetic make-up, the way our hormones are regulated, and the environment in which we live are just a few of the many variables that affect how much and what kinds of food we eat. It is not entirely clear what happens in our brains to signal when we are hungry or full, but studies have shown that the hypothalamus, a tiny area of the brain the size of an almond, plays a crucial role.

Stephanie Brown from the Department of Psychiatry and Lucy Cavendish College, University of Cambridge, said: “Although we know the hypothalamus is important for determining how much we eat, we actually have very little direct information about this brain region in living humans. That’s because it is very small and hard to make out on traditional MRI brain scans.”

Animal studies provide the bulk of the evidence for the hypothalamus' function in controlling appetite. These demonstrate the existence of intricately interconnected pathways in the hypothalamus, where various cell populations work in concert to signal when we are hungry or full.