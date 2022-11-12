Reasons behind older people being more susceptible to the flu

These macrophages are immune cells that attack invaders like the flu virus and live in the small air sacs, or alveoli, inside the lungs. Importantly, these cells appear to be lost with aging.

Previous research by another group showed that when macrophages from an old mouse were put into a young mouse, and cells looked young again. "This drove us to believe that something in the environment of the lungs is contributing to this," said Chen.

Signs pointed to a lipid immune modulator known as prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) with wide ranging effects, from labor induction in pregnancy to inflammation with arthritis. The study team discovered there is more PGE2 in the lungs with age.