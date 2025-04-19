Parasitic infection tied to cancer-linked gene activity in cervix: Study

A newly presented study has uncovered troubling molecular changes in the cervix associated with a common parasitic infection, Schistosoma haematobium, and its standard treatment.

The research, shared at the ESCMID Global 2025 conference on 12 April, indicates that this parasitic disease, already known to cause bladder cancer, may also influence cervical cancer risk by altering gene expression in infected women, particularly after treatment.

Schistosoma haematobium, responsible for urogenital schistosomiasis, affects more than 110 million people worldwide, primarily in areas with limited access to clean water and sanitation.

While its role in bladder cancer is well-established, its potential to impact the cervix at the genetic level has remained largely unexplored until now.

Researchers studied cervical tissue from 39 women in Tanzania, comparing those infected with S. haematobium (n=20) to those uninfected (n=19).

After administering the antiparasitic drug praziquantel to infected participants, they tracked changes in gene activity over a period of 4 to 12 months using RNA sequencing.