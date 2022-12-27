Music helps to treat substance use disorders in men

In Peru, music is being used as an effective therapeutic tool. Icaros, or traditional songs, are used as part of a man's drug and alcohol addiction recovery programme. These icaros are utilised during ayahuasca healing rituals at the Takiwasi Center for Drug Addiction Rehabilitation and Research on Traditional Medicines in Tarapoto, Peru, together with conventional Amazonian medicine and psychotherapy.

A music researcher from the University of California, Riverside has documented the beneficial role icaros play in men's recovery for the first time in the centre's 30-year history. The name of ayahuasca, a plant-based hallucinogen, translates to "vine of the dead" in Quechua, the main Indigenous language of Peru.

The findings of the study, led by UCR doctoral ethnomusicology student Owain J. Graham, were published in the journal Anthropology of Consciousness. Graham said the topic of his research needs to be further explored and the role of music as a therapeutic tool better understood so that music can be more effectively integrated into healing treatment options for patients in the United States, and potentially globally, suffering from addictions and other illnesses.