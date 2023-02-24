Working for four days a week boosts employee wellbeing

In the UK, 61 organisations made a commitment to a 20 per cent decrease in working hours for all employees during a six-month period beginning in June 2022.

Additionally, the clear majority of businesses kept their full-time productivity goals.

With 71 per cent of employees self-reporting lower levels of "burnout" and 39 per cent stating they were less stressed, data from the largest four-day working week trial in the world show dramatically lower rates of stress and illness in the workforce.

There was a 65 per cent reduction in sick days, and a 57 per cent fall in the number of staff leaving participating companies, compared to the same period the previous year. Company revenue barely changed during the trial period - even increasing marginally by 1.4 per cent on average.

In a report of the findings presented to UK lawmakers, some 92 per cent of companies that took part in the UK pilot programme (56 out of 61) say they intend to continue with the four-day working week, with 18 companies confirming the change as permanent.

Research for the UK trials was conducted by a team of social scientists from the University of Cambridge, working with academics from Boston College in the US and the think tank Autonomy.