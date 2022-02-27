Low-meat, meat-free diets linked to lower cancer risk: Study

A new study has shed light on the subject that does consumption of meat aggravate cancer or help in fighting it.

According to a study published in the open-access journal 'BMC Medicine', eating meat five times or less per week is associated with a lower overall cancer risk. Cody Watling and colleagues from the University of Oxford, UK investigated the relationship between diet and cancer risk by analysing data collected from 472,377 British adults who were recruited to the UK Biobank between 2006 and 2010.