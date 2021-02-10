Maintaining pH balance crucial for healthy skin

If your pH balance is off and it's too alkaline, your skin is going to look flaky and red. If it's too acidic, you'll increase your chances of inflammatory skin conditions like eczema and acne. A good diet as well as topical agents containing probiotic will help to regain the skin PH, Methil states.

Adhering to skincare routines and discovering DIYs are fun but it is essential to understand our skin texture before indulging in a routine found online. The first step is to complement your skincare routine with a healthy diet.

She suggests: "Ensure starting your day with lemon water or turmeric water followed by eating nuts and fresh fruits. Maintain a diet chart including wholesome foods that are high in nutrition and help build your body inside out. Also, hydrate yourself regularly. Hydrating will help to flush out the waste from your body, fight off wrinkles, and give your outer layer a healthy glow."

Facial Yoga is known to be effective to help maintain the glow of the skin. It helps in strengthening your face muscles, increasing blood circulation, and releases tension in the face and neck.

"Practicing facial Yoga for 20 minutes every day will help rejuvenate your skin and mind and help tighten your skin. It is important to stitch different aspects to maintain your skin health especially the right way. Facial yoga works best to soothe the skin along with protecting it from potential drooping."