Mediterranean-style diet during pregnancy can reduce preeclampsia risk

Following a Mediterranean-style diet during pregnancy is linked to a reduced risk of developing preeclampsia, suggests the findings of recent research.

Black women appeared to have the greatest reduction of risk. The findings of the study were published in the 'Journal of the American Heart Association'. Previous studies have found that following a Mediterranean diet, which consists primarily of vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, olive oil, whole grains, and fish, reduces heart disease risk in adults.

Preeclampsia, a condition during pregnancy characterised by severe high blood pressure and liver or kidney damage, is a major cause of complications and death for the mother and her unborn child. Preeclampsia also increases a woman's risk of heart diseases, such as high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke or heart failure, by more than two times later in life.