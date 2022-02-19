Middle-aged men view weight gain as inevitable: Study

Comfort eating was blamed for much of the weight gain, but interviews showed little awareness of other nutritional factors such as food types and portion sizes.

One man, a 43-year-old with a BMI of 38.9, said: "I've always been quite active, always played football, always done something and then the kids came along, that stopped so before you know it you're not younger and I was eating the same sort of stuff."

Another, also 43 and with a BMI of 39.6, said: "There's more pressure at work now because I've got more of a managerial role. So there's more responsibility and more time there. So, there's less flexibility in when you eat."

Discussions about their weight were often tinged with despondency and showed self-objectification and a loss of self-esteem, and yet, despite awareness of both their mental state and the health risks of continuing their eating behaviours, attempts to change these were infrequent and non-committal.