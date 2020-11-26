Minor yet essential surgeries

Carbuncles

Carbuncles are similar to boils. But like a boil has one ‘head’ where the pus accumulates, carbuncles have many. These normally appear at the back of the neck and on the back. This can occur in the case of elderly people or people with lower resistance due to malnutrition, diabetes or other reasons. Surgery is essential for carbuncles.

Sebaceous cysts

When secretion of sweat glands is blocked, the skin may swell in a certain place. This is a sebaceous cyst. Germs can gather in this cyst and it can become a boil. If germs accumulate in the cyst, surgery is essential. It is better to have this surgery as soon as possible to prevent the infection from spreading.

Ingrown nails

If nails are not cut properly or cut too deep, are not kept clean, or if shoes are a misfit, ingrown nails can form. This creates pressure inside the toe. It can be painful and the toe can swell up. This requires surgery to remove the nail partially or entirely.

AZM Mostaq Hossain, surgery department, Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital