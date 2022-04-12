Parental expectations, criticism linked to mental health issues

Increase in parental expectations and criticism are linked to damaging mental health consequences among college students, according to a recent study.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Physiological Bulletin'. Researchers analysed data from more than 20,000 American, Canadian and British college students. They found that young people's perceptions of their parents' expectations and criticism have increased over the past 32 years and were linked to an increase in their perfectionism.

"Perfectionism contributes to many psychological conditions including depression, anxiety, self-harm, and eating disorders," said lead researcher Thomas Curran, PhD, an assistant professor of psychological and behavioural science at the London School of Economics and Political Science.