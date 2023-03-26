Road noise could cause high blood pressures

If you live near a busy road you might feel like the constant sound of roaring engines, honking horns and wailing sirens makes your blood pressure rise.

A new study published in JACC: Advances confirmed the truth.

"We were a little surprised that the association between road traffic noise and hypertension was robust even after adjustment for air pollution," said lead author of the study, Jing Huang.

Huang is an assistant professor in the Department of Occupational and Environmental Health Sciences in the School of Public Health at Peking University in Beijing, China.

Previous studies of the issue were cross-sectional, meaning they showed that traffic noise and hypertension were linked, but failed to show a causal relationship.