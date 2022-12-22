Celebrations may benefit your health, well-being

A new study has revealed that making a conscious effort to recognise positive life events and successes while meeting for food and drink can leave you feeling more socially accepted.

The research, published online in the Journal of Public Policy & Marketing, finds that celebrations with three conditions -- social gathering, eating or drinking, and intentionally marking a positive life event -- will increase perceived social support.

Perceived social support, according to previous research, is the belief you have a social network that will be there for you in case of future, negative life events. That belief is associated with health and well-being outcomes, including increased life-span and decreased anxiety and depression.