Poor home hygiene contributing to antibiotic resistance

According to the Global Hygiene Council's (GHC) public health experts, it is estimated that rates of resistance to commonly-used antibiotics could exceed 40-60 per cent in some countries by 2030.

The GHC's experts are calling for a review of hygiene practices in homes and everyday life to ensure that they are effective and appropriate to the urgent public health issues we currently face, such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and COVID-19.

In the study, published in the American Journal of Infection Control, GHC the experts set out the evidence showing that better hygiene in our homes and everyday lives plays an essential part in tackling antibiotic resistance.