Processed meats, sugary drinks linked to gut inflammation

Love to eat processed meats, french fries, mayonnaise and drink alcohol and soft drinks? Regular intake of these foods can boost gut inflammation, and increase the risk of conditions ranging from diabetes, arthritis and heart disease, among others, finds research.

The findings showed that intake of processed foods and animal-derived foods are associated with a higher relative volume of ‘opportunistic’ bacterial species, including certain bacteria belonging to Firmicutes and Ruminococcus sp -- all involved in pro-inflammatory activities.

Eating plant-based foods such as nuts, fruit, vegetables, cereals, and oily fish and red wine was linked to a higher abundance of Faecalibacterium sp, which produce short chain fatty acids that help control inflammation and protect the integrity of the cells lining the gut.