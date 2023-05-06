How sleep phase may reduce anxiety in people with PTSD

"These findings may be meaningful not only for people with PTSD, but possibly for those with anxiety disorders," said senior author Anne Richards, MD, MPH, of the UCSF Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, the Weill Institute for Neurosciences and the San Francisco VA Medical Center.

"There are non-invasive ways that might harness the benefits of this sleep stage to provide relief from symptoms," she said.

The researchers enrolled 45 participants who had all experienced combat or noncombat trauma; approximately half had moderate symptoms of PTSD and the other half had milder symptoms or was asymptomatic.

The researchers studied the spindles during non-rapid eye movement 2 (NREM2) sleep, the phase of sleep when they mainly occur, which comprises about 50 per cent of total sleep.

In the study, participants attended a "stress visit" in which they were shown images of violent scenes, such as accidents, war violence, and human and animal injury or mutilation, prior to a lab-monitored nap that took place about two hours later.