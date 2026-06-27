Shockwave therapy for heel pain: What it is and when to consider it

When excessive stress or tiny tears develop in the plantar fascia, the thick band of tissue on the sole of the foot, it can lead to chronic inflammation. Shockwave therapy helps in three main ways:

Improves blood circulation: The sound waves stimulate the formation of new blood vessels in the affected area, increasing the supply of oxygen and nutrients.

Promotes tissue repair: The therapy accelerates the body''s natural healing process, helping damaged tissue regenerate more quickly.

Breaks down calcium deposits: If heel spurs have caused calcium build-up, shockwave therapy can help break down these deposits.

Treatment process and duration: Shockwave therapy does not require anaesthesia or numbing injections. Depending on the severity of the condition, patients typically need three to five sessions. Each session lasts about 10 to 15 minutes and treatments are usually administered once a week.