Strict discipline linked to risk of children developing lasting mental health issues

According to new research, young children who frequently experience harsh discipline from their parents are much more likely to experience long-lasting mental health issues.

Researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Dublin discovered that children exposed to "hostile" parenting at age three were 1.5 times more likely than their peers to have mental health symptoms that met the criteria for "high risk" by age nine than their counterparts. The study included more than 7,500 Irish children. Parenting that is hostile sometimes entails severe punishment and can be either psychological or physical. For instance, it could involve yelling at kids all the time, regular physical discipline, isolating kids when they disobey, lowering their self-esteem, or punishing kids irrationally depending on the parent's mood.

At ages three, five, and nine, the researchers recorded the symptoms of children's mental health. They looked at signs of mental illness that are internalised (such anxiety and social disengagement) as well as externalised (like impulsive and violent behaviour, and hyperactivity).