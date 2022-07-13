Mindful meditation likely to relieve pain

The individuals in the mindfulness group were now directed to meditate amid the excruciating heat, whereas those in the control group were instructed to relax with their eyes closed on the study's last day. Both groups had their brain activity examined again.

Researchers discovered that those who were actively meditating experienced pain that was 32 per cent less intense and 33 per cent less unpleasant.

We were thrilled to establish that these analgesic benefits may be felt by everyone, not just experienced meditators, said Zeidan. For the millions of individuals looking for a quick, non-drug way to relieve pain, this is a truly significant discovery.

The team discovered that mindfulness-induced pain relief was linked to decreased synchronisation between the thalamus (a brain region that relays incoming sensory information to the rest of the brain) and parts of the default mode network when they examined participants' brain activity during the task (a collection of brain areas most active while a person is mind-wandering or processing their own thoughts and feelings as opposed to the outside world).

The precuneus, a brain region involved in basic aspects of self-awareness and one of the first regions to go offline when a person loses consciousness, is one of these default mode regions. The ventromedial prefrontal cortex is a different one; it has a number of subregions that cooperate to process how you relate to or value your experiences. The subject reported feeling higher pain relief as these sections were disconnected or deactivated.

According to Zeidan, the emotional anguish and frustration that accompany chronic pain frequently have a greater negative impact on many people than the actual pain itself. Their suffering intensifies because it becomes a part of who they are as people, something they can't escape.

Mindfulness meditation may offer a new approach to treating pain by letting go of the self-referential appraisal of pain. Additionally cost-free, mindfulness meditation can be done anywhere. Zeidan expressed his desire that training may be integrated into common outpatient procedures and made even more accessible.