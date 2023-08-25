Nap times related to child’s brain development

According to recent research from the University of East Anglia, infants who frequently snooze have smaller vocabularies and worse cognitive skills.

Parents worry about their children sleeping too much or too little all across the world. But a new study published today reveals that some children are more efficient at consolidating information during sleep, so they nap less frequently.

Meanwhile others, usually those with fewer words and poorer cognitive skills, need to nap more frequently.

The research team say that reducing naps for these children will not improve brain development, and that they should be allowed to nap as frequently and for as long as they need.