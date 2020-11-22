Spending more time on smartphone linked to impulsiveness

Researchers have found that people who spent more time on their smartphones, particularly on gaming or social media apps, are more likely to act impulsively and opt for instant rewards.

“Our findings provide further evidence that smartphone use and impulsive decision-making go hand in hand and that engagement with this device needs to be critically examined by researchers to guide prudent behaviour,” said study authors from Freie Universitat in Germany

Previous research has suggested behavioural similarities between excessive smartphone use and maladaptive behaviours such as alcohol abuse, compulsive gambling, or drug abuse.

However, most investigations of excessive smartphone use and personality factors linked to longer screen time have relied on self-reported measurements of smartphone engagement.