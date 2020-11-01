The heart connect: Are you sleeping well enough?

It is important to understand that sleep management is not just restricted to a good night’s sleep or getting enough of it. The quality of your sleep is the most important. If you are snoring a lot, experiencing shortness of breath while sleeping or not able to sleep properly over a period, you must speak to a doctor. For instance, in some cases, people may experience a disturbance in the breathing pattern while sleeping. This could be a condition called sleep apnea, which can have a lasting impact on your cardiovascular system in the future.

The question really is - does poor sleep affect your heart health? If you look at a condition like sleep apnea, the answer is, ‘yes’. According to studies, “nearly one billion adults aged 30-69 years worldwide were estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea, with and without symptoms.” What makes this kind of sleep disorder more alarming is the fact that it could put a person more at risk of atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat which can then lead to a heart disease, eventually leading to a stroke.