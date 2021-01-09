This is how winter impacts heart patients

Winter is often pleasing but it can also be bothersome when it comes to your heart. Winter is the time when high-risk people or those with heart issues, may get a heart attack. To top it all, people with heart problems are in the high-risk category and may get sick due to Coronavirus.

The sudden drop in the temperature causes narrowing of peripheral vessels thus putting extra pressure on your heart. This will result in the low supply of oxygen to the heart because of the increased demand of the heart. As a result, your heart will have to make extra efforts to pump oxygen and blood. Hence, those suffering from heart failure can have symptoms which may also lead to loss of life.

According to a study, there is about a 2 per cent increase in the risk of getting heart attacks for every 1.8-degree Fahrenheit decrease in temperature. In 2015, another study revealed that if you compare the coldest month of the year to the warmest month of the year there is a 31 per cent increase in heart attacks in the coldest months. It is the time when one's blood vessels may contract and this can shoot up your blood pressure putting you at the risk of a heart attack or even a stroke. Even the ones who are unaware of their pre-existing heart conditions are prone to heart diseases in this season.