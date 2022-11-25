Black tea may help your health later in life

A daily cup of tea could help you to enjoy better health late in life however if you're not a tea drinker, there are other things you can add to your diet.

The key is flavonoids, which are naturally occurring substances found in many common foods and beverages such as black and green tea, apples, nuts, citrus fruit, berries and more.

They have long been known to have many health benefits -- however new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research shows they may be even better for us than previously thought.

The Heart Foundation supported a study of 881 elderly women (median age of 80), which found they were far less likely to have extensive build-up of abdominal aortic calcification (AAC) if they consumed a high level of flavonoids in their diet.