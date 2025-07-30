Why cardiac arrest happens at gym
AK Ratul, vocalist, bassist, and sound engineer of the rock band ‘Owned’, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at a gym in the capital’s Uttara on 27 July. He was rushed to the hospital, but could not survive. Physicians advise exercise for a healthy heart. Yet, people reportedly die sometimes during exercise. A sudden cardiac arrest may lead to death. So, does exercise increase risk of cardiac arrest at all?
Exercise increases blood circulation in the body. Heart needs to perform some additional tasks to perform to create blood circulation. Heart rate also increases. So, routinely exercise lowers risk of heart disease. While performing the additional tasks, heart may face complications few times, according to Dr Sayeef Hossain Khan, medicine consultant at Popular Diagnostic Center in capital’s Dhanmondi.
Why cardiac arrest happens at gym
Usually, heavy workouts are done at gym. While performing any heavy or high-speed exercise, heart works much more to increase blood circulation. Heart itself also needs blood supply to perform additional activities. But, some physical complications may disrupt blood flow to heart, possibly leading to cardiac arrest. Similar things may happen while performing exercises in places other than gym.
Who are in risk?
People with past heart problems may face higher risk. Since there are no noticeable symptoms, many people cannot even learn about their heart problems. People with high blood pressure, diabetics or pre-diabetics, as well as smokers also face risk. Consumption of excessive caffeine and energy drink may raise this risk. People from the family with a history of heart disease also face increased risk. For some people, dehydration and electrolyte imbalance may also cause cardiac arrest.
Be careful
Many people develop various chronic illnesses at a young age. However, these conditions show little to no symptoms in many cases. That is why, even if you feel perfectly healthy, you should consult a physician before starting any heavy or high-intensity exercise routine. And if you already have a chronic condition, make sure to ask your physician what type of exercise is safe for you. Even if you are used to exercising regularly, always pay attention to how your body feels during workouts. If you start to feel unwell, stop immediately.
Things everyone should keep in mind
Do not start intense or high-speed exercises all of a sudden. Begin with light workouts for a few days and gradually increase the intensity. A skilled trainer can give you proper guidance in this regard.
Always warm up before exercising and cool down afterward.
Avoid consuming too much tea, coffee, or chocolate. It is better not to drink energy drinks.
Drink water properly—before, during breaks, and after exercise.
If you sweat excessively during exercise, consider taking oral saline, an electrolyte drink, or a small amount of salted water.
If you work out at a gym, choose one where the trainer is capable of performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) in case of an emergency. This life-saving technique is something everyone should learn.
If physician advises that your heart rate should not increase too much, consider using a wristband to monitor your heart rate during exercise.
If at any time during exercise you feel excessively short of breath, notice your heart rate is too high or irregular, feel pressure in your chest, experience dizziness, or feel unwell for any other reason—stop exercising immediately. Do not delay in consulting a specialist. That delay could cause irreversible harm.