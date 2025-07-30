Why cardiac arrest happens at gym

Do not start intense or high-speed exercises all of a sudden. Begin with light workouts for a few days and gradually increase the intensity. A skilled trainer can give you proper guidance in this regard.

Always warm up before exercising and cool down afterward.

Avoid consuming too much tea, coffee, or chocolate. It is better not to drink energy drinks.

Drink water properly—before, during breaks, and after exercise.

If you sweat excessively during exercise, consider taking oral saline, an electrolyte drink, or a small amount of salted water.