Symposium on ‘Nutrition in Clinical Practice: From GLP-1 Era to Cardiac Recovery’ held

A symposium titled ‘Nutrition in Clinical Practice: From GLP-1 Era to Cardiac Recovery’ was held on Friday, February 6, 2026, followed by the launch of ‘OPTIMA’—a meal replacement brand by Nutricaa Limited—at the KIB Convention Hall, Farmgate, Dhaka.

The symposium was chaired by the prominent dietician Akhtarun Nahar Alo, retired Chief Nutrition Officer and former Head of the Diet and Nutrition Department at BIRDEM, says a press release.

The keynote speakers included: Sayeeda Liaquat: Nutritionist, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases & Hospital (NICVD), Dhaka. Shamsun Naher Alo: Chief Nutrition Officer and immediate past Head of the Diet and Nutrition Department at BIRDEM, Dhaka.

The event was attended by approximately 150 practicing nutritionists and dieticians from various hospitals and clinics across Dhaka.