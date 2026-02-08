Symposium on ‘Nutrition in Clinical Practice: From GLP-1 Era to Cardiac Recovery’ held
A symposium titled ‘Nutrition in Clinical Practice: From GLP-1 Era to Cardiac Recovery’ was held on Friday, February 6, 2026, followed by the launch of ‘OPTIMA’—a meal replacement brand by Nutricaa Limited—at the KIB Convention Hall, Farmgate, Dhaka.
The symposium was chaired by the prominent dietician Akhtarun Nahar Alo, retired Chief Nutrition Officer and former Head of the Diet and Nutrition Department at BIRDEM, says a press release.
The keynote speakers included: Sayeeda Liaquat: Nutritionist, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases & Hospital (NICVD), Dhaka. Shamsun Naher Alo: Chief Nutrition Officer and immediate past Head of the Diet and Nutrition Department at BIRDEM, Dhaka.
The event was attended by approximately 150 practicing nutritionists and dieticians from various hospitals and clinics across Dhaka.
Representing Nutricaa Limited were Ahmed Amin (Managing Director), Fazlur Rashid (Director), and other senior officials.
Scientific insights and clinical practice
The speakers emphasised the necessity of meal replacements in addressing post-surgery recovery and diabetes management.
Renowned food and nutrition expert Samsun Nahar Mahua urged attending dietitians to exercise caution regarding GLP-1 practices, advising that prescriptions should be tailored strictly to the specific types and needs of each patient.
Sayeeda Liaquat noted, "A balanced diet substitute is extremely important for recovery following heart disease. Furthermore, the importance of a balanced diet in the daily lives of patients is immense."
Introduction of ‘OPTIMA’
Based on extensive scientific research, Nutricaa has developed four therapeutic formulas to address the needs of patients managing diabetes, orthopedic issues, and post-surgery recovery. These formulas fall under the new brand ‘OPTIMA’, the first meal replacement brand of its kind to be produced locally at Nutricaa’s factory in Mymensingh.
During the inauguration speech, Ahmed Amin, Managing Director of Nutricaa, stated: "We are working to address malnutrition issues in the country by producing import-substitute nutritional solutions for patient care. To support national health goals, we are producing OPTIMA—optimally balanced, responsibly sourced, and scientifically validated meal replacements. Our OPTIMA brand will support the healing of diabetic, orthopedic, and post-surgery patients. We expect to serve the nation with products rooted in scientific evidence."
Renowned nutritionist Akhtarun Nahar Alo, the Former Chief Nutrition Officer and Head of the Department of Nutrition at BIRDEM, addressed the symposium where she thanked approximately 150 participating dietitians.
She also expressed her gratitude to the Nutrica authorities for their initiative in producing high-quality, import-substitute food replacements within the country.
She voiced her hope that this endeavour would not only improve public health services but also save valuable foreign currency for the nation.