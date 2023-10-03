The British Council hosts seminar on mental health

The British Council Bangladesh hosted the Commonwealth Scholars Engagement session on mental health on 2 October 2023 at the British Council Auditorium in Fuller Road of the capital. The session was organised by the Bangladesh Association of Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows (BACSAF) and supported by British Council.

In continuation of the session, the second session will be held on 16 November 2023 at Bangladesh Agriculture University in Mymensingh.

Global Mental Health Statistics says 970 million people around the world struggle with some mental illness or drug abuse, one in four people will be affected by a mental illness at some point in their lives, and 14.3 per cent of deaths worldwide, or approximately 8 million deaths each year, are attributable to mental disorders.