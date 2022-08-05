Low-calorie sweetener can also improve gut health

A new study has revealed that a low-calorie mixture that is as sweet as table sugar and, in lab experiments, feeds 'good' gut microbes. The study was published in the journal, 'Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry'.

Artificial sweeteners have exploded in popularity because they let people consume sweets without calories.

However, while they're considered safe for human consumption, studies in animals and humans suggest that some of them can stimulate appetite, leading to increased food consumption and weight gain, as well as other negative health outcomes.