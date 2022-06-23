Walking can improve performance on cognitive tasks

"These findings have the potential to be expanded and translated to populations where we know that flexibility of neural resources gets compromised."

Edward Freedman, PhD, associate professor of Neuroscience at the Del Monte Institute led this research that continues to expand how the MoBI is helping neuroscientists discover the mechanisms at work when the brain takes on multiple tasks. His previous work has highlighted the flexibility of a healthy brain, showing the more difficult the task the greater the neurophysiological difference between walking and sitting.

"These new findings highlight that the MoBI can show us how the brain responds to walking and how the brain responds to the task," Freedman said. "This gives us a place to start looking in the brains of older adults, especially healthy ones."

Impact on aging

Expanding this research to older adults could guide scientists to identify a possible marker for 'super agers' or people who have a minimal decline in cognitive functions. This marker would be useful in helping better understand what could be going awry in neurodegenerative diseases.